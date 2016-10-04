Who did this to Molly?

Molly, a border collie, sustained a severe cut to her face, presumably from a bush cutter.

GEORGE NEWS - George Police is seeking information regarding an incident on 6 September in which a border collie was seriously injured.

The incident took place in Barrie Road, Glenbarrie.

Jeanette Tarloff and her 10-year-old son Jody, arrived home from school to find their pet, called Molly, injured and covered in blood.

They rushed her to a veterinary surgeon who managed to stitch up a gaping wound on her face. Molly's jaw and some of her teeth were also severed which required wiring.

The family suspects she was cut with a brush cutter by a member of a team doing bush clearing near their home. The father, Don, reported the incident to the police.

Detective warrant officer Melvin Carolus is investigating the matter. Eye witnesses or anyone with relevant information can contact him on 044 878 1990 or 072 402 9631. Mr Tarloff may also be contacted on 079 072 6346.

