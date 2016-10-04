Translate to: 

Caring for children at Thembalethu Square

Some of the children with the rubbish they collected. During August, they handed in more than three tons of plastic, paper, boxes and tins. It is sold and the money goes towards the development programme. "The whole principle is to teach the children responsibility and that everything is not for free. It also keeps them busy," says Scholtz. INSET: One of the children gets a warm hug from Thembalethu Square Manager Jeanne-Mari Scholtz. Photos: Alida de Beer
GEORGE NEWS - Thembalethu Square established a non-profit organisation a year ago that is providing a space where hurt and wandering children are finding refuge.
 
Groups of children with hopeful faces daily report at the door of the management office of the centre to drop off recycling bags filled with litter. In turn, they receive peanuts, clothes, food and some spoils like sweets and chips.
 
During a visit to the manager, Jeanne-Mari Scholtz, there was a constant bustle with some lively bantering taking place in between. Hugs for the children came easily. At one stage, a female police officer arrived to fetch a little girl of two years old who had allegedly been molested.
 
Scholtz talks passionately about their community work taking place under the banner of the NPO, Thembalethu Square Development Programme. When she took over management a couple of years back, it became apparent from her office on Ngcakani Street that large numbers of children were simply drifting around in the street.
 
The centre has always been involved in charity work in the community, which also brought the dire circumstances of children to the fore. The establishment of the development programme flowed from these outreaches.
 
They try to cater for children's physical needs, and also to educate through arts, martial arts, sport, fun and holiday activities. "Our basic aim is to create a safe space for the children and to contribute to their positive development," says Scholtz.
 
There is also interaction with street children, and five of them have been enrolled at a crèche for the first time.
Equally passionate and engaged in the programme are the centre's assistance-manager, Heloïse Terblanche, Office Manger Rochelle Lamini and Rev. Freddie Booi, who is the "miracle worker" in the office.
 
"He sits at Home Affairs for days on end to help sort out children who do not have birth certificates, among others. He is a vital link between the programme and the community."
 
The team is working towards providing after school care services and educational assistance as well as creating employment opportunities for the people of Thembalethu. Ongoing fund-raising events are held, but they need help and cooperation from other role players such as local government departments, as well as individuals.
 
Anyone wanting to lend a hand or make a donation, can phone Scholtz on 044 880 1143. Donations of second-hand clothing that can be sold for an income for the programme are welcomed. Contributions like peanuts and raisins, or porridge will also be highly appreciated.
 
 
Handing in their full bags of litter. A treat of chips and some sweets is handed out to each child.  
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
