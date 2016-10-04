Elderly take the fall for 'bad pavements'

The badly maintained sidewalk in York Street, directly opposite the entrance to the building being renovated. This is the spot where resident Dennis Hagemann tripped and fell more than a year ago. This building used to house Wonke Ware workshop and the Pride of India restaurant.

GEORGE NEWS - An increasing number of elderly residents are taking a fall on pavements in the central business district (CBD).

Some end up with severe medical injuries which cause them much discomfort and pain, as well as outlandish

medical bills. An outcry to upgrade the state of the sidewalks in town - or general maintenance - has not received the deserved attention, believes one complainant, Dennis Hagemann.

In the latest incident, an elderly resident of Bishopslea Village, fell on the pavement at the top of York Street, in the vicinity of the Arts Theatre. The woman broke the patella in her knee and sustained a serious leg injury.

In a letter to the municipal manager Trevor Botha, Dennis Hagemann said he is still awaiting reply after he made it clear that he is not accepting the reasoning. Hagemann's claim for medical expenses of just over R3 000 was rejected by the municipality.

"The hazard I tripped over in September 2015 has not been repaired a year later. It is very clear that the municipality does no maintenance on the sidewalks even after complaints," said Hagemann.

"In the George Herald on 26 November 2015, Amanda Gibbert, a director at the national department of transport, didn't mince her words about the state of the sidewalks. Instead of taking heed, her remarks have been ignored."

Another resident, Sid Draper, who had a close call on the corner of Ironside and Courtenay Streets, says the roots of the trees are causing pavements to lift, resulting in an uneven surface. Draper, also a resident of Bishopslea Village, expressed his shock after seeing the knee of the woman who broke her patella.

"We need to look after our pavements and see to it that people can walk safely, and don't have to keep one eye on the ground and one eye on the traffic," said Draper.

According to the director of civil engineering, Harold Basson, the budget for the maintenance of pavements in George is R1,5 m. "Any long-term plans for the upgrading of our sidewalks in the main streets will be dependent on funding made available in the budget.

"Regular maintenance is carried out. In some instances, it would, however, be necessary to re-surface the pavements. This exercise is dependent on the available funding. This matter will be referred to the budget process again for consideration," said Basson.

When asked why the municipality doesn't see it as negligence from its part if an elderly trips over an obvious flaw in a pavement, he replied: "There are many kilometres of paved pavements in the CBD. The municipality endeavours to maintain these pavements in the best condition that is practically possible. It is, however, not possible to prevent people from falling on slightly uneven surfaces."

A close up of the uneven pavement.

This brick was placed by Georgian Hagemann to show the unevenness of the surface of the pavement. This is where he tripped a year ago - and it still hasn't been resurfaced.

