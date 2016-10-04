Man impaled at George Airport

The palisade fence at the entrance to George Airport. Photo: Google Images.
GEORGE NEWS - A man was impaled at the entrance to George Airport earlier this afternoon when he fell from a ladder and landed on the palisade fencing.
Eden 911 sent an ambulance and advanced life support paramedics to the scene when they received the call at 12:52.
The man was treated for serious injuries to his lower back, after being lifted off the fence.
He was transported in a stable condition to George MediClinic.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
