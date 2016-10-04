Walking Bus gets children safely to school

Dan Plato with the students of Blanco Primary School. Photo: Lyndall Mgadle.

GEORGE NEWS - To ensure the safety of children on their way to school, an initiative called the Walking Bus, has been implemented.

Parents are encouraged to accompany their children, together with others, all the way to school. This not only ensures the safety of children already in school, but is also a way of encouraging other parents with non-school-going children to register.

To introduce the Walking Bus to local schools, Dan Plato, Western Cape minister of community, visited schools in Knysna, George, Mosselbay, Bredasdorp and Kleinmond.

In Blanco the minister accompanied parents and children to Blanco and Kretzenhoop Primary Schools.

Says Plato, "My child is your child, and your child is my child. These are our children and safety is everyone's responsibility."

