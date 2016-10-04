Power outage in Denneoord

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - A portion of Denneoord affected by a power outage last night, will again be switched off for most of today.

Temporary repairs were made last night but the unit requires more extensive work to ensure safety.

The area affected includes St Paul's Street, Kerk Street and Eiland Street.

The repair job is expected to take a full day.

George Munucipality apologises for any inconvenience caused.

