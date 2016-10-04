Fired teachers back at work

MM Mateza

“The teachers will sign another short term contract and we hope that things will go back to normal,” said Jonkers.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) has confirmed that two teachers who were allegedly fired by the MM Mateza principal, will retain their positions.Nontobeko Gojela and Bukelwa Quthu, who are both Grade R teachers at the school, were allegedly fired by principal Mgcineni Makasi yesterday, Monday 10 October.The two teachers allege that Makasi didn’t follow proper procedure before firing them. “Our argument with the headmaster dates back as far as 2015 after we confronted him about money which was supposed to be used for a school trip and other school programmes. Since then he kept on threatening to fire us," said Gojela.Circuit Manger of the WCED, Jewel Jonkers said after calling a meeting with the School Governing Body (SGB), teachers and principal, they all agreed to call the teachers back to work.