Local woman knits beanies for less fortunate

Children of Loxton receiving their beanies and stationery.

GEORGE NEWS - Valerie Teixeira, a senior citizen from George with a love of wool, has been knitting beanies for Stationery4Africa.

The idea is to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate.

Stationery4Africa is a charitable initiative that runs annual 'stationery runs', distributing stationery to schools and children who can't afford it.

The BMW motor club consisting of 19 members, went on its annual run distributing stationery at Loxton community sports field, where children from the ages of one to 10 gathered to receive Valerie's knitted beanies and stationery.

Teixeira receives images of those she has helped from Stationery4Africa and finds it very rewarding.

Says Teixeira, "I love knitting, and when I heard about the initiative I thought, why not take the beanies with you, give them something nice and colourful to keep their ears warm."

Keith Plateel, Chairman, of the BMW Club and Stationery4Africa says, "The temperature was 10 degrees, and most of the children were wearing T-shirts and no shoes; they were so grateful for the beanies. Giving to the less fortunate children of rural areas gives an absolute sense of joy and an emotional high."

