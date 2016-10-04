Local journalist falls victim to bank card fraud

Fraudsters from Brazil took me to the cleaners when they recently wiped out my account. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS - I have joined the ranks of all those thousands of people who fell victim to bank card fraud, which appears to be on the rise country-wide.

Before my morning coffee on 29 September, I checked my phone and saw, to my surprise, a few SMSes from Nedbank, stating withdrawals have been made from my account.

In fact, my account was wiped completely - and in arrears. This happened only a few days after pay day, so you can imagine my panic.

A few calls later my bank card was stopped, a fraud case lodged, and a new card ordered. According to the personnel that helped me telephonically, I was one of close to 100 people who called on that specific morning.

A person from the fraud division indicated that all the transactions were made from Brazil.

I didn't lose my card, it wasn't cloned, but my account was infiltrated with my card number (the long one you never use on top of the bank card).

For those whot want to prepare for something like this, you can't. We are not talking about an unguarded moment when someone gets hold of your pin or a telephone call where you shared all your bank details, or public online banking. This was very impersonal and totally out of the blue.

The bulk of my money has been paid back within five working days, but I'm still waiting for some outstanding funds. I had to pay R120 for a new bank card, no feedback yet or the reason provided.

And to top it all, the person assigned to help me with my fraud case first sent me an incorrect affidavits to sign (just some of the funds mentioned), and then informed me earlier this week when I phoned to inquire about a few issues, that my ID number shows "invalid" on Nedbank's computer system.

Another major concern was my debit orders. Other than phoning your mom to put money into your account, and save you from paying R90 in honorary fees for every debit order that can't be processed, you may request the fraud division to confirm your situation to Nedbank's division called credit direct (010 217 4745). It will establish whether you qualify for help in honouring your debit orders.

According to Nkosinathi Msiza, senior communication manager of Nedbank, where honorary fees have been generated, they will be waivered and reversed.

1) What are the steps you have to take when you realise there is fraudulent activity on your account?

If you suspect any fraud, or if your card has been lost or stolen, immediately report this to your bank.



2) Do you have to pay honorary fees for debit orders that can’t go off as there is no money in your account?

In this event the client’s account would be credited with the value of the fraudulent transactions, and thus no honorary fees would be incurred. Where fees have been generated, these would be waivered and reversed.



3) Can one put money immediately back into your account (living expenses, and to cover your debit orders) after the bank card has been stopped? Is it safe?

Yes, once fraud has been reported and your bank has been informed, it is safe to do so.



4) How can this be card fraud (they evidently used my card number) if I didn’t lose my card?

Fraudsters continuously test our systems and processes. Clients should know that in all instances they will be reimbursed, and are not at risk for the loss.



5) I was told by the person from the fraud division that the fraudsters are from Brazil. How are they able to do this?

Our information suggests that the fraud syndicate was operating from within Brazil. However, fraud syndicates are known to operate from around the world.



6) Can you confirm whether this happened to about 100 Nedbank clients on Thursday? They told me the calls kept coming in.

Nedbank has taken the necessary steps to counter the fraudulent activity, and has refunded all clients impacted.



7) Was it only in George or country-wide?

The effected cardholders were not limited to one specific region.



8) How do they gain access if Nedbank has such a tight security online?

Nedbank platforms are amongst the safest in the world. Cybercrime is unfortunately, on the increase. Nedbank continues to strengthen its cybercrime resilience, and monitor its payment platforms on an ongoing basis to provide its clients with convenient and safe banking.



9) I hardly ever do Internet banking. Is one more vulnerable if you do Internet banking and fall victim to card/Internet fraud?

10) Why do the sms notifications take so long to come through? If I knew earlier I could have stopped some of the other transactions. The transaction sms is generated soon after the transaction is completed. One has to take different time zones into consideration.



11) Give a few tips for your clients, on how to prevent this from happening. Or is there nothing one can do?



With Cybercrime on the increase, herewith a comprehensive list of how clients can protect themselves:

• Select a unique PIN. Never use obvious information, such as your telephone number, date of birth or address.

• Memorise your PIN. Never share this information with anyone. Do not write it down and do not store it on your mobile phone, even in a disguised format.

• Always shield your PIN when using an ATM or when paying for your goods.

• Ensure that you are registered for SMS payment notifications.

• Be particularly wary of emails or telephone calls asking you to share your banking account or card details

• Be aware of online fraud scams. Nedbank will never ask for login details, such as your PIN or password.

• Avoid doing Internet banking in public areas where your information is visible to others

• If you suspect any fraud, or if your card has been lost or stolen, immediately report it to your bank.

• Nedbank lost and stolen cards: 0800 110 929; Nedbank Call Centre: 0860 555 111.

