NMMU closed until further notice

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) website, the official site that communicates with students and staff, posted the following message yesterday, Monday 10 October: “NMMU remains closed until further notice”

The Communication and Stakeholder Liaison department stated “In light of the present volatility in the higher education sector countrywide today, academic activities remain suspended at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) until further notice.”

