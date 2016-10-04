Fines worth R261 400 issued last weekend

A traffic officer giving someone a traffic fine. Photo: Generic.

WESTERN CAPE NEWS - A preliminary report from Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services indicates that a pedestrian died in Knysna over the weekend.

The provincial traffic officers arrested 15 motorists in the Western Cape for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 October. Of the 15, six motorists, two each in George, Mossel Bay and Knysna were arrested in the Southern Cape.

Says Byron la Hoe, communication officer for the department of transport and public works, “Breath testing was performed on 1 939 drivers at 26 alcohol blitz roadblocks across the province. The highest breath alcohol reading was recorded in the Swellendam service area at 1,07 mg of alcohol/1 000 ml of breath, this is four times over the legal limit of 0,24 mg/1 000 ml.”

A total of 6 381 vehicles were screened for speeding and 470 speeding offences were recorded. Fines amounting to R261 400 were issued for a variety of reasons, ranging from driver offences to vehicle fitness violations.

During October, the department will be focusing on child road safety, including road safety talks at schools, seat-belt compliance, learner transport operations, and scholar patrol audits and training.

Comprehensive road safety education for children requires the involvement of traffic officers, parents, teachers and other adults in a community. “Together, we can set a good example for children by consistently adhering to the rules of the road,” says La Hoe.

