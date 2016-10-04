Translate to: 

Fines worth R261 400 issued last weekend

Fines worth R261 400 issued last weekend
A traffic officer giving someone a traffic fine. Photo: Generic.
WESTERN CAPE NEWS - A preliminary report from Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services indicates that a pedestrian died in Knysna over the weekend.
 
The provincial traffic officers arrested 15 motorists in the Western Cape for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 October. Of the 15, six motorists, two each in George, Mossel Bay and Knysna were arrested in the Southern Cape.
 
Says Byron la Hoe, communication officer for the department of transport and public works, “Breath testing was performed on 1 939 drivers at 26 alcohol blitz roadblocks across the province. The highest breath alcohol reading was recorded in the Swellendam service area at 1,07 mg of alcohol/1 000 ml of breath, this is four times over the legal limit of 0,24 mg/1 000 ml.”
 
A total of 6 381 vehicles were screened for speeding and 470 speeding offences were recorded. Fines amounting to R261 400 were issued for a variety of reasons, ranging from driver offences to vehicle fitness violations.
 
During October, the department will be focusing on child road safety, including road safety talks at schools, seat-belt compliance, learner transport operations, and scholar patrol audits and training.
 
Comprehensive road safety education for children requires the involvement of traffic officers, parents, teachers and other adults in a community. “Together, we can set a good example for children by consistently adhering to the rules of the road,” says La Hoe.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
16:09 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 11%
No
George Herald 86%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
13wishfulthinker
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 55.
willFSR
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 32.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up