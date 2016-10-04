It was all bark in the park

Senior SPCA Inspector Salome Bruyns (second from left) and her dog Boete took time out to enjoy the day with her husband Nicolaas (left) and his four-legged companion Marley, and their children Duncan and Christiaan. Joining them was the GR SPCA’s Pitbull mascot Nero with GR SPCA Education Unit’s Colleen Thyusse inside.

GEORGE NEWS - Dogs wiggled, jumped, ran, played, growled, barked, postured, played and generally had a ball.

They were seen in action on Saturday 8 October at the Garden Route SPCA’s annual Bark in the Park event.

Dogs and people of all sizes and ages gathered at the Botanical Gardens to take part in the mass dog walk through the gardens and adjacent forest.

One had only three legs, one only one eye and one of the walkers was blind. But this did not discourage any of them during the relaxing walk.

Organised by the SPCA volunteers, the day ran smoothly. Compèred by Horace Blok, the fun Mad Hatter dog show after the walk had owners parading their dogs in various amusing categories for dog-related prizes.

The generosity of the prize sponsors allowed GR SPCA management committee chairperson Heather Church to award prizes to all the contestants at the end of the show for their support of the fun, 'un-serious' show!

Mikhail Holtzhausen (left) and his dog Snoopy chatting to Anthea Fuller and Daze.

Article by Wendy Jones, SPCA volunteer

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

The SPCA thanks the botanical gardens for allowing them to walk in the Gardens, all of the volunteers for getting up early to prepare the ground,s and for running the show. SPCA supporters and their faithful four- (or three)-legged friends who took part on the day were also thanked.