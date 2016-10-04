Translate to: 

It was all bark in the park

It was all bark in the park
Senior SPCA Inspector Salome Bruyns (second from left) and her dog Boete took time out to enjoy the day with her husband Nicolaas (left) and his four-legged companion Marley, and their children Duncan and Christiaan. Joining them was the GR SPCA’s Pitbull mascot Nero with GR SPCA Education Unit’s Colleen Thyusse inside.
GEORGE NEWS - Dogs wiggled, jumped, ran, played, growled, barked, postured, played and generally had a ball.
 
They were seen in action on Saturday 8 October at the Garden Route SPCA’s annual Bark in the Park event.
 
Dogs and people of all sizes and ages gathered at the Botanical Gardens to take part in the mass dog walk through the gardens and adjacent forest.
 
One had only three legs, one only one eye and one of the walkers was blind. But this did not discourage any of them during the relaxing walk.
 
Organised by the SPCA volunteers, the day ran smoothly. Compèred by Horace Blok, the fun Mad Hatter dog show after the walk had owners parading their dogs in various amusing categories for dog-related prizes.
 
The generosity of the prize sponsors allowed GR SPCA management committee chairperson Heather Church to award prizes to all the contestants at the end of the show for their support of the fun, 'un-serious' show!
 
The SPCA thanks the botanical gardens for allowing them to walk in the Gardens, all of the volunteers for getting up early to prepare the ground,s and for running the show. SPCA supporters and their faithful four- (or three)-legged friends who took part on the day were also thanked.
 
 
 
Mikhail Holtzhausen (left) and his dog Snoopy chatting to Anthea Fuller and Daze.  
 
Article by Wendy Jones, SPCA volunteer
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
15:25 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 11%
No
George Herald 86%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Maverik84
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 30.
coolrunnings73pc
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 46.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up