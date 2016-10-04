Wilderness fire under control

A fire that broke out in the reeds around Ebb & Flow in Wilderness earlier this afternoon is under control.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - A fire that broke out in the reeds around Ebb & Flow in Wilderness earlier this afternoon is under control.
Teams from SANParks, Eden Fire Brigade, George Fire Brigade and Working on Fire worked together to extinguish the fire.
A helicopter was also launched to assist in dousing the flames.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
Watch a video below.
VIDEO & PHOTO: LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:05 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 October 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.