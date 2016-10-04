Wilderness fire under control

A fire that broke out in the reeds around Ebb & Flow in Wilderness earlier this afternoon is under control.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - A fire that broke out in the reeds around Ebb & Flow in Wilderness earlier this afternoon is under control.

Teams from SANParks, Eden Fire Brigade, George Fire Brigade and Working on Fire worked together to extinguish the fire.

A helicopter was also launched to assist in dousing the flames.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

Watch a video below.

VIDEO & PHOTO: LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'