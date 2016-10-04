Translate to: 

Roadworks: Nelson Mandela Boulevard

Roadworks: Nelson Mandela Boulevard
Urgent repairs and maintenance work are required on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard Bridge (section between Foundry and Merriman Streets), crossing Hope Street.
GEORGE NEWS - Urgent repairs and maintenance work are required on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard Bridge (section between Foundry and Merriman Streets), crossing Hope Street. Construction will commence shortly.

The repairs and maintenance entails the repairs to the existing road surface and subsequent to this the repairs of the bridge joints are planned.

The contract period is two weeks and it is anticipated that construction will commence on 17 October.

Every attempt will be made to keep disruption of traffic flow to the minimum, with construction planned in half-road widths to ensure a flow of traffic in one direction, controlled by n STOP/GO on both sides of the bridge.

The public is, however, requested to drive cautiously and obey the traffic signs while the construction work is in progress. Alternatively the public are encouraged to make use of alternatives routes where possible.

The George Municipality will try to keep disruption to a minimum and request the public to please be patient.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:02 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 11%
No
George Herald 86%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Job2016
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 55.
lekkernou
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up