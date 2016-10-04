Roadworks: Nelson Mandela Boulevard

Urgent repairs and maintenance work are required on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard Bridge (section between Foundry and Merriman Streets), crossing Hope Street.

GEORGE NEWS - Urgent repairs and maintenance work are required on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard Bridge (section between Foundry and Merriman Streets), crossing Hope Street. Construction will commence shortly.The repairs and maintenance entails the repairs to the existing road surface and subsequent to this the repairs of the bridge joints are planned.The contract period is two weeks and it is anticipated that construction will commence on 17 October.Every attempt will be made to keep disruption of traffic flow to the minimum, with construction planned in half-road widths to ensure a flow of traffic in one direction, controlled by n STOP/GO on both sides of the bridge.The public is, however, requested to drive cautiously and obey the traffic signs while the construction work is in progress. Alternatively the public are encouraged to make use of alternatives routes where possible.