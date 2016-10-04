Bushbuck killers strike again

Another dead bushbuck was found inside the Garden Route Botanical Garden on Tuesday 4 October. It is thought that dogs cornered the hapless animal near the northern gate.

GEORGE NEWS - A bushbuck ram was found dead in the Garden Route Botanical Garden on Tuesday 4 October, and all indications are that it was bitten to death by dogs.

This is the sixth time that a buck has come to an untimely death in such a manner.

The Garden's Curator Tarita Pollicutte and her staff are dismayed at the grizzly finds they have been making for the past few months. "CapeNature sent out their officers who said the teeth marks found on the carcass are clearly those of dogs. There were bite marks on the throat.”

In July Barend le Roux, conservation services manager at the Gouritz regional office said following an examination that the carcass had multiple bite marks on the throat, legs and face. “These multiple bite marks are consistent with the killing methods of dogs. It appears that the bushbuck doe that was killed on 4 July was chased by more than one dog, which was evident by spoor found in the vicinity of the fence."

At the time George Municipality's assistant media liaison officer Debra Sauer said the municipal law enforcement officials had followed up on a complaint about two Huskies running around unchecked in the area. "The owners of the dogs were fined and warned against allowing the animals to be outside their premises without a leash. It seems that the dogs escaped from the property. The responsibility is on the owners to secure the property, or put measures in place to prevent such occurrences. Any dog in a public area without supervision could be impounded and the owners will be held responsible for the costs."

The SPCA is also investigating the attacks and allegations that two Huskies, who live nearby, are responsible. The SPCA inspector who has been actively following up the complaints, was not available on Friday 7 October to give feedback on the progress made. SPCA inspector Salomie Botha did urge the public to produce positive proof if they can by handing in photos or videos. "The complainants should take photos or a video of dogs attacking which can serve as proof that these particular dogs who are known to escape from their property, are indeed responsible for the deaths.” Botha can be reached at 044 878 1990.

Pollicutte said producing evidence could be quite problematic as most of the attacks occur early in the morning. The ram was found by staff when they did their 07:30 morning fence perimeter check. She said it looked like a fresh kill. The dogs use the fence to corner the hapless animal who presumably runs up and down the fence trying to get away until it can no longer keep up its desperate attempts to flee and too exhausted to escape.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'