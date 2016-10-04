Translate to: 

George has talent!

George has talent!
A 22-year-old contestant, Jonty Hendrix claimed the winning prize of R10 000 in the George has Talent finals with his unusual, slightly husky voice. Dr Willie Cilliers, George Heritage Festival chairman (left) handed over the cheque, and Stephany Botes, one of the Badisa volunteers is on the right. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - George abounds with talented dancers, vocalists, musicians and entertainers who can compete with the best of South Africa’s top performers.
 
In the George has Talent competition, Jonty Hendrix (22) stepped forward to claim the R10 000 cash prize at a gala evening held on 6 October in the Conville Civic Centre.
 
The enthusiastic audience and judges agreed that the 25 contestants were exceptional. The dancers impressed with original choreography, while the musicians were excellent.
 
Young vocalists competed against more seasoned performers showing off rich rounded voices. The amazingly talented saxophonist Kirwen Albertus (15) showed surprising sophistication and took second place winning R5000 cash.
 
Child prodigy Ludolph Pedrocame third and received R2 500. The brilliant Diversity dance group performed a breath taking routine involving acrobatic feats. Stephan Conradie (18), a phenomenal violinist, also gave a world-class performance.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:23 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 10%
No
George Herald 86%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Harry131
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Maitland
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up