A 22-year-old contestant, Jonty Hendrix claimed the winning prize of R10 000 in the George has Talent finals with his unusual, slightly husky voice. Dr Willie Cilliers, George Heritage Festival chairman (left) handed over the cheque, and Stephany Botes, one of the Badisa volunteers is on the right. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - George abounds with talented dancers, vocalists, musicians and entertainers who can compete with the best of South Africa’s top performers.

In the George has Talent competition, Jonty Hendrix (22) stepped forward to claim the R10 000 cash prize at a gala evening held on 6 October in the Conville Civic Centre.

The enthusiastic audience and judges agreed that the 25 contestants were exceptional. The dancers impressed with original choreography, while the musicians were excellent.

Young vocalists competed against more seasoned performers showing off rich rounded voices. The amazingly talented saxophonist Kirwen Albertus (15) showed surprising sophistication and took second place winning R5000 cash.

Child prodigy Ludolph Pedrocame third and received R2 500. The brilliant Diversity dance group performed a breath taking routine involving acrobatic feats. Stephan Conradie (18), a phenomenal violinist, also gave a world-class performance.