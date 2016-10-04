Keeping kids busy this holiday

Children gather at Thembalethu Community hall to enjoy arts and culture.

GEORGE NEWS - Kamvalethu Community Developemnt and George Municipality collaborated for a school holiday programme held in Thembalethu community Hall. It takes place throughout the school recess.

The programme started on Tuesday 4 October, and runs from 10am to 1pm. Nancy Jagga, organiser of the event says, "To take the children off the street we encourage them to take part in our activities."

The programme strives to keep children busy and out of trouble, as well as instilling life skills, drama and song and dance during their holidays.

The children take part in plays, dances, singing and poetry.

