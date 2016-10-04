Shortcut costs man his life

The police investigate the spot on the tracks where the train hit the man. On the other side of the train the silver body sheet covering the man's corpse can be seen. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - A middle aged male was killed by a goods train while crossing a train track. The track runs parallel to Hope Street opposite the George Correctional Services at 09:15 yesterday, Thursday 6 October.

A passer-by identified the deceased as "Boy-Boy" after looking under the silver body sheet covering the man's corpse.

The passer-by, who refused to provide his name, said Boy-Boy was about 38 years' old, and was friendly with the people who live at the landfill next to the Outeniqua showgrounds.

"He often uses the railway line as a shortcut."

The train, travelling towards Mossel Bay, came to a halt approximately 150 meters after the point of impact. The shocked Transnet train driver, who has many years' driving experience, said this was the first time someone was hit by a train he was driving.

The police and ER24 were on the scene.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ AND LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALISTS

