Beatrix Bosch art on Gumtree

21 unique Beatrix Bosch leather cut-out pieces have been listed on Gumtree for a full collection price of R150,000.

Beatrix Bosch, a retired contemporary artist living in George, started creating leather art in 1969. Her pieces are well sought-after by private collectors, corporates, general public, interior designers and architects alike, and can sell for up to R150,000 each depending on when it was made and type of leather used.

Antonie van den Hurk of Somerset West who listed the collection of Bosch’s creations on Gumtree, says that she is “selling the collection as she cannot display all 21 pieces in her home due to a lack of space”.

Van den Hurk inherited the pieces from her father, who collected them over a period of 10 years. “He met with Bosch at least once every year to purchase new pieces from her studio,” she continues.

Claire Cobbledick, Head of Marketing for Gumtree SA, says that the popular online marketplace sees all kind of artwork listed every day but some favoured pieces do not stay listed for very long. “Art is extremely popular, especially if it’s a good deal and a unique piece”.

Van den Hurk says that she would prefer the collection to be sold as a whole and to someone who appreciates the work as much as she does.

Een van die kunswerke te koop.

