Save your bacon: love thy neighbour

Ilse Schoonraad.
The global information overdose - especially of bad news - is causing a massive increase in apathy.
 
Large scale human tragedies caused by earthquakes, typhoons, the dire conditions in refugee camps, starvation and sinking ferries hardly raise an eyebrow - as long as these events leave us and our loved ones unaffected. But then again, numbers have never impressed the human race.
 
My granddad used to sum it up in one sentence: The death of 1 000 people during an earthquake in South America, quickly pales in comparison to the impact of losing your expensive Parker pen.
 
It is only when we see images of children caught up in the bloody business of war that we fleetingly spare the Syrians and other war-ravaged countries a thought. Think of the drowned little refugee boy whose body washed up on the beach, and the recent image of an injured boy on an emergency unit chair after he survived a bomb attack in Syria.
 
But the pervasive feeling is one of overwhelming relief that we are not part of these devastating scenarios.
 
While the world implodes around us, we increasingly become desensitised to scenes of mass human suffering, instead focusing our sympathy and empathy on a micro level. And rightly so - charity begins at home.
 
I see this in local concerts for the sick, the support given to groups like Rotary and Lions, and the excellent work done by various charities, NPOs and NGOs - who would never have been able to survive without the volunteers who work tirelessly to better lives. This brings me to the George Heritage Festival. The festival aims to unite all the different peoples and communities in George by getting them to share their various cultural practices, history and human stories with each other.
 
Part of this lineup was an event on Monday, Stasiestories op die Perron. People gathered at the Outeniqua Railway Museum to share anecdotes and touching tales about George and its people. And these enjoyable, varied stories, showed that people from all walks of life have so much more in common than not.
 
In the end it all boils down to Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.
 
Although it is a mad, albeit lovely, dream to think we can all attain the top of the pyramid, we can start with the basics at local level.
 
Let's not be cold and apathetic towards the needs and conditions of our neighbours - those of all cultures and colours. If we don't get involved at a local level and ensure that we really get to know each other, we may just, sooner than later, no longer be able to heave a sigh of relief that those war filled images stay put on the TV screen. We can do nothing to prevent a hurricane, but war we can.
 
Unlike the three little pigs who hid inside their house, Georgians would do well to befriend the wolf before he attempts to blow down any homes. Getting to know you, the wolf may just realise that pigs are good for more than just their bacon.
 
BY ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
07:36 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
