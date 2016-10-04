Translate to: 

Thembalethu Square goes solar

Thembalethu Square goes solar
Part of the massive solar power installation on the roof of Thembalethu Square.
GEORGE NEWS - The installation of a 200kVA solar power grid covering a big part of the Thembalethu Square roof has just been completed.
 
It is expected to provide a minimum of R30 000 saving in the centre's monthly R300 000 electricity bill once the system has been paid off.
 
Centre Manager Jeanne-Mari Scholtz says it was a big decision that they made after careful consideration of the financial and other implications.
 
"Each R5 that we spend, I usually compare with a bread with which we can feed five children through the Thembalethu Square Development Programme. In addition to the savings we will enjoy, other factors are having a secure power supply and reducing our ecological footprint."
 
The cost of the project, R4 million, was financed by Investec.
 
"We are proud to be taking the lead among local businesses after George Airport's solar grid became operational in February this year. We have added a capital asset to the centre and we believe that once the system is paid off, we will make a substantial saving in the ever rising cost of electricity," says Scholtz.
 
According to Andrew Behrens from Specialized Solar Systems, the supplier and installer of the system, the Square will save about 360 tons of its yearly carbon emissions.
 
Estimated over a year period, the 645 photovoltaic panels will generate an average of 1 040kWh per day.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
09:37 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 12%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 88%
Men
Women
Search
DerWaldschrat
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 59.
Tiger1ant
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up