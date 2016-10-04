Eden 'Toughest Firefighters Alive'

Eden Relay Team receives their trophy from Eden Mayor Memory Booysen (middle). Team are (from left) Luciano james, Hein Lesley, Branwill Abrahams and Emile Conrad. They are joined (at the back, left) by Wayne Young of Florian Emergency Solutions, the sponsor of the trophies. Photo: Anneke Elliot

GEORGE NEWS - Eden Senior Firefighter Emile Conrad, successfully defended his title last weekend as South Africa's 'Toughest Firefighter Alive'.

The National Championship took place on Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October at the Rosemoor Sports Ground. Conrad (31), celebrated his fourth victory as winner of the individual category, since the inception of the championships in 2011.

The Eden Relay Team, of which Conrad is a member, also came out tops and also kicked dust in their opponents' eyes for the fourth time. The other team members are Lusiano James, Bronwill Abrahams and Hein Leslie.

Over 100 firefighters from across the country competed. Firefighters are measured in terms of their fitness, endurance and range of skills.

During an interview on Monday, Conrad said his achievement is yet to sink in. Conrad trains daily at Crossfit Wings, where owner Jan Fourie acts as both trainer and sponsor. "This is where 70 to 80% of the preparation takes place," said Conrad. "The technical and skill elements are part of my daily shifts at work. Here everybody trains together. But I had to put in a bit extra in the evenings."

Conrad is proud of his wife, Bonita, who was Eden's only female to take part in the individual category for women firefighters.

"She gave her best. Preparation is part of our lifestyle. She also helped me a lot by looking after our four-year-old, David while I trained."

This championship serves as a platform to choose representatives for the World and European Championships. Conrad took part in the World Championship in Germany last year and placed 23rd overall, and 8th in his age category.

Firefighters were measured in terms of their fitness, endurance and skill sets. This competitor Gumede Cyprian (middle) of Ethekwini Municipality was exhausted after the 800 m run with personal protective gear. He achieved an overall second place in the individual category for men. Photos: Michelle Pienaar .

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'