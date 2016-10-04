Update: Mountain fire 'under control'

The fire continues to smolder and this week Georgians often saw smoke billowing from the mountain, but Cape Nature says the fire is under control. Photo: Michelle Pienaar INSET: On Friday Cape Nature sent out a chopper to extinguish the fire in the mountain. Photo: Kevin Crause

GEORGE NEWS - A fire that started last Friday 30 September in the Outeniqua Mountains on Cape Nature land was still smouldering by yesterday morning, Wednesday 5 October.

According to Assistant Media Liaison Officer Debra Sauer, small patches inside the burnt area continue to ignite from time to time.

"A fire team is in the mountains monitoring the situation and they have a chopper on stand by," said Sauer.

"Although smoke can be seen, the situation is under control."

Residents in Heatherlands all the way to Denneoord were very nervous last Friday when they saw smoke billowing from the mountain. The last fire disaster on 11 August is still fresh in everyone's memory, when several properties in Wilderness were destroyed, and residents in Heatherlands had to evacuate their homes.

Officials reacted very quickly when the fire was reported last Friday. "Cape Nature sent out a chopper, a fixed wing spotter plane as well as a ground team to attend to the fire," said Sauer.

The George Fire Brigade and the South African Forestry Company (SAFCOL) were on standby, but the fire was brought under control.

There was no threat to property.

For fire emergencies contact the George Fire Brigade on 044 801 6311.

Click here for previous articles:

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'