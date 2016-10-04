Squatters back in Hope Street

A familiar sight in Hope Street.

GEORGE NEWS - Squatters have returned to the Transnet-owned building opposite the George Station in Hope Street.

In July this year, the George Herald wrote about nearby businesses' frustration as their complaints about squatters fell on deaf ears.

After the newspaper's queries, Transnet's security services went on site to remove the squatters and the broken fence around the building was repaired. The fence was subsequently damaged again, and the squatters returned. In response to the latest complaints, Clement Mphaba from Transnet explained that they are investigating a long-term solution.

"Transnet Security has been dispatched to go on site and remove the squatters. The area will be monitored until the property is properly secured with a more durable fence to prevent further invasions."

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD-JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'