Depreciation results in 'unauthorised expenditure'

George Municipality.
GEORGE NEWS - Unauthorised expenditure in the book year 2014/2015 by Eden District Municipality was mostly due to depreciation in the value of buildings, land, plant and equipment.
 
According to Marillia Veldkornet, media liaison officer for Eden, the properties of the municipality were revalued during the 2014/2015 financial year by independent valuators that were appointed. She responded to a query from the George Herald after news reports about unauthorised expenditure in Western Cape municipalities to the amount of R604-m. The figures came to light in a meeting of the Western Cape standing committee on local government last week.
 
Veldkornet explained that impairment losses of R244 million had to be processed against the value of the properties, as the market values of the properties, as per the latest valuations performed, decreased significantly since the previous valuation.
 
"The unauthorised expenditure was not due to payments processed, but merely a financial year-end book entry to ensure that the assets are reflected at the correct values in the financial statements and fairly represent the assets and liabilities at year-end which are presented to the office of the auditor-general for audit purposes," she said.
 
Impairments on investment properties (land) was R85 million, impairments on investment properties (buildings) was R619 000 and the impairment loss on Land and Buildings (property, plant and equipment) was R159 million.
 
The total impairment loss of R244 million was processed in the statement of financial performance, under the expenditure line items, resulting in the unauthorised expenditure.
 
"With the compilation of the budget and adjustment budget for 2014/2015 in January 2015, it was not foreseen that the property value would decrease by R244 million and thus no provision on the budget was made for the impairment loss, resulting in the unauthorised expenditure."
 
She said this item had been tabled before the Financial Services Portfolio Committee, the Audit and Performance Audit Committee, as well as Council.
 
Council approved the write-off of the unauthorised expenditure in June 2016.
 
George Municipality
The George Municipality's unauthorised expenditure of R43,5-m in the 2014/2015 book year was expounded in an article in last week's George Herald. Municipal Chief Financial Officer Keith Jordaan in response explained that the nature of the expenditure in the 2014/15 book year flowed from non-cash items or entries as disclosed in that year's financial statements.
 
"The disclosed unauthorised expenditure was of a technical accounting nature and was not actual expenditure spend, and thus no recovery can or needs to be made from any person as nobody is liable."
 
He said that the matter was concluded by the George Council when it authorised the "unauthorised expenditure" through a special adjustments budget meeting open to the general public on 23 February this year.
 
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
15:23 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
