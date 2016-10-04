Municipalities praised for 'sound financial management'

Eden DM Chief Financial Officer Louise Hoek

GEORGE NEWS - Western Cape municipalities owe creditors R1,16 billion for the six months leading up to 30 June 2016.

This is up from R503 million during the previous six months. At a briefing of the Standing Committee by the Auditor General of South Africa, it was revealed that Oudtshoorn owed R81-million, Beaufort West R78-million and Kannaland R37-million.

Three other municipalities struggling with debt, were Matzikama (Vredendal area), Cederberg and Cape Agulhas.

The Department of Local Government and Provincial Treasury presented recovery plans to the Standing Committee for sustaining these six municipalities.

Masizole Mnqasela, DA Western Cape spokesperson on Local Government and chairperson of the Standing Committee on Local Government, said in a press statement that although many municipalities were able to manage their debt, it was very challenging for these six municipalities to recover because of their "record levels" of debt.

Says Mnqasela, "Failing to pay creditors/service providers is hurting local businesses and ultimately cost jobs. Both George and Eden District Municipalities continue to display sound and prudent financial management and should serve as an example to other municipalities in the provinces.

"George municipality as at the end of the 2015/2016 financial year, ending 30 June 2016, had complied with the law as they ensured that although they owed creditors just over R60-million, 99% of the debt was serviceable within 30 days as is required by the law. We are aware that 1% was outstanding and payable within the 31 to 60-day period.

We encourage the municipality to fix whatever issues might have resulted in this."

He said Eden owed a total of R2, 272-million to creditors, but all the debt was within the 30-day timeline as required by law.

"Several of the local authorities struggling with old debt were taken over by the DA in the latest local government election, and they are confident that service delivery there will be improving".

George Municipality Chief Financial Officer Keith Jordaan

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'