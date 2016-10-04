Construction worker killed on N2

A man was killed on the N2 this morning after being hit by this VW Golf.

GEORGE NEWS - A construction worker was killed on the N2 between Themabalethu and the Garden Route Mall this morning after he apparently attempted to cross the highway.

The man was hit by a VW Golf and died on impact.

The George Herald has the deceased's name, but is withholding it to ensure that his next of kin has been informed before making it known.

The male driver would not speak to the George Herald, but told the police that the deceased did not look for oncoming traffic before crossing the highway.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'