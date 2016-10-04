Translate to: 

Lots happening at the SPCA

Lots happening at the SPCA
Renowned animal behaviourist Karis Nafte's theme for her demonstration is: "Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking?"
GEORGE NEWS - SPCA dog walking will not take place on Saturday 8 October due to the Bark in the Park. It will be held the next day Sunday 9 October from 09:00 to 11:00.
 
"Where have all the walkers gone? Long-time missing…"
 
(Apologies to 1960's song writers Peter, Paul and Mary)
 
The students are on holiday and all their projects are finished. Last Saturday we had virtually no-one to walk our adoption dogs. Our old volunteers have disappeared. Please come back, all of you. Between now and the New Year is a hectic time for everyone at the SPCA and we need each and every one of you to help. Enquiries: Heather 072 877 2911
 
SPCA's Bark in the Park
Please don't miss the annual SPCA spring walk in the George Botanical Gardens on Saturday 8 October. Registration is open from 08:00; the 2km or 5km walk is at 09:00. Included in the entry fee of R5 per foot / paw; entrance to the Gardens and entrance to THE FUN, MAD HATTER, SPCA DOG SHOW at 10:00 (imaginative hats to be worn by humans, not dogs). Great prizes to be won at the dog show and for the best hat.
 
On sale will be the Garden Route SPCA's 2017 calendar highlighting the winners of the 2017 Garden Route Calendar competition bookmark calendars, Christmas cards and many more items and gifts that show your support the SPCA.
 
Renowned animal behaviourist and dog trainer demo
Well-known animal expert Karis Nafte will be giving a live demonstration and talk on Friday 7 October at 18:30 at the NG Kerk George South, corner of Fichat and Cradock Streets. The theme is: "Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking?"
 
Spend an evening finding lots of interesting facts about your pet and bring along any questions about your pet for the question and answer slot at the end. Call Heather on 072-877 2911 for more info.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:27 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 12%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 88%
Men
Women
Search
BOB_57
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
dlarah
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 42.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up