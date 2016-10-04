Lots happening at the SPCA

Renowned animal behaviourist Karis Nafte's theme for her demonstration is: "Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking?"

GEORGE NEWS - SPCA dog walking will not take place on Saturday 8 October due to the Bark in the Park. It will be held the next day Sunday 9 October from 09:00 to 11:00.

"Where have all the walkers gone? Long-time missing…"

(Apologies to 1960's song writers Peter, Paul and Mary)

The students are on holiday and all their projects are finished. Last Saturday we had virtually no-one to walk our adoption dogs. Our old volunteers have disappeared. Please come back, all of you. Between now and the New Year is a hectic time for everyone at the SPCA and we need each and every one of you to help. Enquiries: Heather 072 877 2911

Please don't miss the annual SPCA spring walk in the George Botanical Gardens on Saturday 8 October. Registration is open from 08:00; the 2km or 5km walk is at 09:00. Included in the entry fee of R5 per foot / paw; entrance to the Gardens and entrance to THE FUN, MAD HATTER, SPCA DOG SHOW at 10:00 (imaginative hats to be worn by humans, not dogs). Great prizes to be won at the dog show and for the best hat.

On sale will be the Garden Route SPCA's 2017 calendar highlighting the winners of the 2017 Garden Route Calendar competition bookmark calendars, Christmas cards and many more items and gifts that show your support the SPCA.

Well-known animal expert Karis Nafte will be giving a live demonstration and talk on Friday 7 October at 18:30 at the NG Kerk George South, corner of Fichat and Cradock Streets. The theme is: "Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking?"

Spend an evening finding lots of interesting facts about your pet and bring along any questions about your pet for the question and answer slot at the end. Call Heather on 072-877 2911 for more info.

