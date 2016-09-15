Councillor found dead

Councillor Marlin Du Preez.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Councillor Marlin Du Preez was found dead at his home in Uniondale early this morning.

The cause is yet unknown.

Du Preez (44), was an ANC Ward 25 councillor and also an organiser of a farm workers union in Uniondale.

He is survived by his lifetime partner and two daughters.

