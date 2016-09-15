Child welfare spreads hope and happiness

It is hard work standing all day to enjoy oneself at an organization that has been around for 90-years.

GEORGE NEWS - After 90 years Sue du Toit, Director of George Child and Family Welfare (GCW) wishes the organisation would have all the answers to the problems in the communities they serve.

Says Du Toit: “Unfortunately the poor economic conditions of the last 10 years are placing a severe strain on the services and resources of GCW.”

The organisation was founded in September 1926 by the then mayor of George in response to the high infant mortality rate of that time. A front page article in the George and Knysna Herald, dated 15 September 1926, bears testament to the problems on hand.

Today, thanks to the support of GCW’s Patron, Sabine Plattner African Charities, the Department of Social Development and a host of donors, the organisation is rendering services to over 1 200 families, with an average of 50 new cases reported every month.

“The biggest challenge is providing support services to over 850 children in foster care, as well as maintaining an adequate level of service for the five new Children’s Court Inquiries that we deal with every month, mostly due to severe neglect. GCW also works with the parents of 55 children who have been placed in children’s homes, and prevention and support services to over 400 families” says Du Toit.

GCW is a non-profit organization rendering services to children and families in the previously disadvantaged areas of George. “Although the bulk of our services at present involve casework, GCW is involved in both community development projects as well as group work.”

GCW has six Early Childhood Development Centres in various areas of George that can accommodate up to 700 children of pre-school age. The centres also provide care for children who are malnourished and underweight due to neglect and illness.

Four years ago a Toy Library and Resource Centre that provides equipment, educational materials and food for 40 informal crèches were started. Tables, chairs, mattresses etc. are provided to the centres, as well as educational material that is distributed through a library system of 60 litre boxes which are circulated between crèches on a monthly basis to ensure children are exposed to a variety of activities.

Sabine’s Haven is a safe house in Blancoproviding emergency safe care for up to 12 children at a time. This is a short-term home providing love and care for children in crisis, while social workers investigate the best placement options for them.

‘Buddy’ is a mobile vehicle taking services out into the community on a daily basis. Every afternoon children come to the unit for homework support, recreational activities and life skills. The children are given a hot meal. While some are involved in group activities, a play therapist uses the bus to do individual sessions with those children who need it. More than 230 children attend the programme every week.

Isolabantwana is a project where volunteers from the community are trained to be GCW’s “eyes and ears” especially after hours and over weekends. This is extremely helpful given the exceptionally high caseloads carried by social workers. The ‘eyes’ meet with the social workers on a regular basis for support and to give feedback on cases that are a concern.

Two years ago the charity shop was moved from the CBD to the GCW premises in Nelson Mandela Boulevard so that donations received from the public could be better utilised. “Not only does it provide an income but goes a long way to supply essential clothing and household goods for our clients who are in dire straits” said du Toit.

GCW also accesses ‘job opportunities’ possibilities from Government’s Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and utilises the recipients in various projects of the organisation. Apart from giving unemployed people work, it also helps to strengthen the project in which they are involved. This year we have 50 opportunities.

During the year the organisation runs training programmes such as Parental Training, Safety Parent Training, Holiday Programmes and Empowerment Workshops.

This year GCW celebrates its 90th Birthday.

Du Toit says, “We continue to grow and respond to the needs of the community, and remain a vital resource to many children and families in need. Should you wish to find out more about any of the projects, contact us on 044 874 0424 or visit our offices in Nelson Mandela Boulevard."

Sponsors and management members of GCW were treated to a high tea on Saturday to thank them for the years of dedication to the organisation. From left: Darell de Jager, Sue du Toit (Director) Andre de Jager (Seesa), Roger Bath (Management), Katerina Cato, Nicci Passanah, Jenny Oberlander, Ning Bath (Oakhurst Insurance), Elizabeth Theron (Garden Route Circle), Gideon du Plessis (holds annual golf day) and Myron Rabinowitz (Management).

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

