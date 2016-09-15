Municipal accounts running late

GEORGE NEWS - Due to unforeseen circumstances the printing of the George Municipal monthly water and lights accounts are running late.

According to George Municipality Communications Manager Chantel Edwards-Klose, accounts are being printed this morning and will be posted this afternoon.

"A large portion of the accounts will be sent out today by email for those account holders who have registered their email details," she said.

"The deadline for payment remains the 15th of the month. We regret any inconvenience this may cause."

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'