Hoekwil Open Gardens in October

Children of Seven Passes will not only be participating in the Open Gardens in Hoekwil, but will also benefit from the income.

GEORGE NEWS - The fourth consecutive Hoekwil Open Gardens will be held on Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 October between 09:00 and 16:00.

The event has been taken to the next level this year by including local musicians, artists and crafters who will perform or exhibit at various venues in the village. Hoekwil is becoming known as Eden's Garden Hamlet, an area of intense beauty with magnificent views of mountains, sea and lakes. The open gardens range from funky to formal and succulent or fynbos to forest style.

Tickets cost R40 per person and give access to all the gardens on both days. Tickets and route maps will be available on both days from the Hoekwil Post Office. For more information, contact Jenny on 082 497 3741 or Magda on 082 561 4784.

The Open Garden weekend is presented in aid of the Seven Passes Initiative for children with special needs.

Hoekwil Open Gardens is joining hands with the Seven Passes Initiative in support of their new venture in creating a garden with the focus on special needs children in Touwranten. Profits from the event will go a long way in achieving this much needed facility. The children will be kept busy and be able to enjoy a fun-filled fantasy garden while they are taught basic gardening skills.

