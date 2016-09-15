Accident in Outeniqua Pass

A woman was taken to Mediclinic George following an accident in the Outeniqua Pass this morning.
GEORGE NEWS - A woman was taken to Mediclinic George following an accident in the Outeniqua Pass this morning.
Her vehicle rolled due to slippery road conditions.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The woman sustained minor injuries.
No further information is currently available.
