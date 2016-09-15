Eden fireman is

Emile Conrad. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS & VIDEO - The overall winner of the 'Toughest Firefighter Alive" competition is Emile Conrad from Eden District Municipality.

The runner-up is Gumede Cyprian of Ethekweni (Durban).

The third place went to Cheron Hendricks from City of Cape Town.

The winner in the female category is Precious Mpungose from Ethekweni, with Simangele Mbangwa (Ethekweni in second place and Leoni Dysel (Stellenbosch) in third place.

Eden's team also came out tops in the Relay category. The team is Emile Conrad, Lusiano James, Bronwill Abrahams and Hein Leslie.

The Ethekweni Relay Team came second and City of Cape Town, third.

Watch a video below.

Emile Conrad (middle) receives his prize from Eden Mayor Memory Booysen (right) and Deon van Wyk of the Eden Fire Department. Photo: Marlene Nqumse

