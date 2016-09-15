Update: Drowning at Oubaai

The AMS chopper on the scene at Herold's Bay.

GEORGE NEWS - The 28-year-old man who drowned at Oubaai early yesterday afternoon was a recruit at the police training college in Oudtshoorn.

According to Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson, a group of recruits rented a house at Oubaai for the weekend and the man drowned when he and three friends were swept off a rock by a freak wave while taking photographs.

His friends managed to get out of the stormy water, but the man, whose name can not be released until his next of kin has been notified, disappeared under the waves.

An AMS chopper and the NSRI searched for him, but the search was called off yesterday afternoon.

The police returned to Herold's Bay early this morning to assess the conditions. The search will resume today and police divers will also be used.

Craig Lambinon of the NRSI has warned that people must be very careful as it is full moon and springtide.

Read previous articles:

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'