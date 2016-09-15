George Heritage Festival kicks off

Melvin Naik at the opening of the George Heritage Festival. Photo: Ilse Schoonraad.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEOS - The first George Heritage Festival just kicked off.
Mayor of George, Melvin Naik said in his opening address that this is a festival for everyone, not just a select group.
"Everyone must participate. Make it your work to get a festival programme and to join in all the festivities. I thank the organisers for a great event. I welcome the Western Cape minister of arts, culture and sport, Anroux Marais. It's an honour to have her here."
More to follow as it becomes available.
Watch a video of Naik's opening address at the festival:
Watch a video of the opening parade below:
Bakuzi is a real SA Heritage. Photos: Ilse Schoonraad.
VIDEO: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR.
18:34 (GMT+2), Fri, 30 September 2016
