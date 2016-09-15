Vanished landmarks: De Zaal

Much of the architectural heritage of George has been lost to development.

GEORGE NEWS - Much of the architectural heritage of George has been lost to development, in many cases without just cause.

This series by the George Heritage Trust aims to create awareness of the need to conserve and preserve this vanishing heritage.

De Zaal was built in 1908 in Meade Street where Beacon House stands today, by the DRC to be used as a mission Sunday school. It was the meeting place of the Good Templars in 1908, used as a bioscope in 1912 and housed the annual George agricultural shows.

The museum, then in the Old Town House, ran out of space in 1970 and also used the premises to store wagons and large items of furniture. Image: Courtesy of George Museum and George Heritage Trust.

