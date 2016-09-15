Translate to: 

GO GEORGE buses 'in Thembalethu by December'

GO GEORGE buses 'in Thembalethu by December'
Mzoxolo Dibela, General Secretary of Santaco Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS - The roll-out of GO GEORGE buses in Thembalethu should happen by December 2016, Mzoxolo Dibela, General Secretary of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) told the George Herald yesterday.
 
"After Santaco's intervention on behalf of local taxi organisation Uncedo, an affiliate of Santaco, it has been agreed to support the expansion of the GO GEORGE public transport service to all areas of George. Santaco and Uncedo will support government's public transport roll-out. Everyone has agreed to buy into GO GEORGE," said Dibela.
 
Since Friday 23 September, Santaco has been engaged in a series of meetings in George aimed at brokering a deal between Uncedo members whose operating licences have been suspended by the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) tribunal and the authorities.
 
The tribunal follows the violent protest action that took place in George on 19 August 2015, when roads were barricaded, infrastructure damaged and buses set alight. One licence was cancelled, 18 were suspended for 6 months, 18 for 12 months and one for 18 months.
 
The PRE also said 20 more operators are suspected of involvement in the 2015 violence and that a second inquiry will be held soon. Santaco has appealed to government not to enforce the outcome of the hearings, as the individuals have shown remorse and are willing to comply with the roll-out of the buses across the entire George.
 
Dibela said: "The department agreed with Santaco on condition that everybody in the taxi industry must relinquish their operating licences for the amount as agreed in the negotiations. Santaco stressed that this is the only way to go."
 
Asked if this means that anti-GO GEORGE marches will now come to an end, Dibela said: "If people decide to march, it will be people that I do not know. We have consulted with all the members in George and they all agree to take the project forward. No one will have a mandate to march."Dibela added that government has also agreed to halt the steps taken to de-register Uncedo. He said Uncedo members will retain their long distance licences for trips outside George and for charter service contracts. The only routes that are effected are those operated by GO GEORGE.
 
Uncedo members can not retain their operating licences parallel with the GO GEORGE routes.
 
"There is a clause in the agreement that says it will not be allowed. If an operator breaks the agreement they run the risk that their licenses will not be renewed and neither Santago or Uncedo can be held liable." Asked for comment on Dibela's statement, Byron la Hoe, Communication Officer of the Department of Transport and Public Works said they are not in a position to respond. "While we can confirm that we were approached by Santaco on behalf of Uncedo, the department will only be able to respond once Uncedo and Santaco have submitted a formal request for consideration by the department. We however welcome the initiative and will respond soonest."
 
Chantel Edwards-Klose, George Municipality Acting Communications Manager declined to comment.
 
Dibela said Santaco and Uncedo are there to serve the community. "We appeal to everyone in the industry, including civic organizations, to support GO GEORGE. We plead with government not to get rid of the operators. They must form part of the value chain so that they can feel the benefit. This is the only industry they know."
 
Click here for previous articles:
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:15 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 9%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 91%
Men
Women
Search
dlarah
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 42.
seabreeze328
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up