GO GEORGE buses 'in Thembalethu by December'

Mzoxolo Dibela, General Secretary of Santaco Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - The roll-out of GO GEORGE buses in Thembalethu should happen by December 2016, Mzoxolo Dibela, General Secretary of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) told the George Herald yesterday.

"After Santaco's intervention on behalf of local taxi organisation Uncedo, an affiliate of Santaco, it has been agreed to support the expansion of the GO GEORGE public transport service to all areas of George. Santaco and Uncedo will support government's public transport roll-out. Everyone has agreed to buy into GO GEORGE," said Dibela.

Since Friday 23 September, Santaco has been engaged in a series of meetings in George aimed at brokering a deal between Uncedo members whose operating licences have been suspended by the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) tribunal and the authorities.

The tribunal follows the violent protest action that took place in George on 19 August 2015, when roads were barricaded, infrastructure damaged and buses set alight. One licence was cancelled, 18 were suspended for 6 months, 18 for 12 months and one for 18 months.

The PRE also said 20 more operators are suspected of involvement in the 2015 violence and that a second inquiry will be held soon. Santaco has appealed to government not to enforce the outcome of the hearings, as the individuals have shown remorse and are willing to comply with the roll-out of the buses across the entire George.

Dibela said: "The department agreed with Santaco on condition that everybody in the taxi industry must relinquish their operating licences for the amount as agreed in the negotiations. Santaco stressed that this is the only way to go."

Asked if this means that anti-GO GEORGE marches will now come to an end, Dibela said: "If people decide to march, it will be people that I do not know. We have consulted with all the members in George and they all agree to take the project forward. No one will have a mandate to march."Dibela added that government has also agreed to halt the steps taken to de-register Uncedo. He said Uncedo members will retain their long distance licences for trips outside George and for charter service contracts. The only routes that are effected are those operated by GO GEORGE.

Uncedo members can not retain their operating licences parallel with the GO GEORGE routes.

"There is a clause in the agreement that says it will not be allowed. If an operator breaks the agreement they run the risk that their licenses will not be renewed and neither Santago or Uncedo can be held liable." Asked for comment on Dibela's statement, Byron la Hoe, Communication Officer of the Department of Transport and Public Works said they are not in a position to respond. "While we can confirm that we were approached by Santaco on behalf of Uncedo, the department will only be able to respond once Uncedo and Santaco have submitted a formal request for consideration by the department. We however welcome the initiative and will respond soonest."

Chantel Edwards-Klose, George Municipality Acting Communications Manager declined to comment.

Dibela said Santaco and Uncedo are there to serve the community. "We appeal to everyone in the industry, including civic organizations, to support GO GEORGE. We plead with government not to get rid of the operators. They must form part of the value chain so that they can feel the benefit. This is the only industry they know."

Click here for previous articles:

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'