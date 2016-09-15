Translate to: 

Abalone smuggler arrested

Abalone poaching has a huge impact on coastal communities, especially in the Overberg. Residents are threatening to take the law in their own hands to rid their towns of poachers.
GEORGE NEWS - The vigilance of members of the Attaqua K9 unit (Oudtshoorn) led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who was caught with abalone worth more than R100 000 in Uniondale.
 
Obedience Ngcawu (29) from Montana, Cape Town appeared in the George Magistrate's Court last Thursday following his arrest the previous morning.
 
The case was rolled over to the court in Uniondale for an appearance on Monday where Ngcawu was released on R3 000 bail. The case was postponed to 2 November for further investigation.
 
According to Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape Police Spokesperson, Ngcawu faces a charge of illegal possession of abalone.
 
"This breakthrough is due to the vigilance of members who in the early hours of 21 September at 03:00 performed routine vehicle checks on the N9 near Uniondale. They spotted the suspicious Toyota Fortuner and pulled it over. During a search of the vehicle the members found 12 bags of abalone in which 5 050 pieces were concealed," said Pojie.
 
The abalone estimated at R154 000 was handed over to inspectors from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for safekeeping and disposal. The suspect's vehicle was also confiscated.
 
Earlier last week during a briefing to the Standing Committee on Economic Opportunities, Tourism and Agriculture in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, community stakeholders told a devastating story about abalone poaching's effect on local coastal communities.
 
In a statement Beverley Schäfer MPP, DA Western Cape Spokesperson on Economic Opportunities, Tourism and Agriculture said that gangsters attracted by poaching are making their way into the community and young people are being coerced into drug abuse and prostitution. Poachers are no longer paid in cash but in drugs.
 
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was also at the briefing, and it was clear that while there is some success in prosecuting some of the racketeers, safety authorities are nowhere near to alleviating the problem.
 
The frustration at the inaction of authorities to curb poaching in the Overberg region came to the fore on Sunday afternoon when an unknown man fired shots at a large group of abalone poachers seen plundering the ocean in Kleinbaai.
 
Die Burger reported yesterday that at the time no law enforcers were in the vicinity and that it is unknown whether anyone was injured.
 
12:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 30 September 2016
