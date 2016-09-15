Translate to: 

SAMWU set their sights on municipalities

Samwu Provincial Organiser Peter Africa (left) and the union's Regional Chairperson John Mcanjana. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has an axe to grind with all 12 municipalities in the Garden Route/Klein Karoo district. With their main focus on George, Mossel Bay, Knysna, Bitou, Oudtshoorn, Beaufort West and the two district municipalities (Eden and Central Karoo), Samwu declared the municipalities a "special project" which will receive their full attention for all worker-related issues.
 
Their grievances pertain to alleged irregularities in the municipalities' job evaluation system, so-called exploitation of staff through prolonged periods of temporary employment, alleged daily dismissal of GO GEORGE George Integrated Public Transport Network (GIPTN) workers without instituting disciplinary tribunals and an altogether "ignorant attitude" from municipalities.
 
When asked to respond to the allegations, Chantel Edwards-Klose, Acting Communications Manager for George Municipality, said the municipality does not provide comment on staff-related matters, and in this instance will only respond to the allegations made by Samwu when received in an official capacity and not via the media.
 
Samwu Provincial Organiser Peter Africa, maintains that the municipalities are disregarding their own policies.
According to Africa the municipalities intentionally deviate from their own recruitment and selection policies when they employ workers and officials.
 
Furthermore, the process of job evaluation within the municipality is a very inconsistent process, claims Samwu Regional Chairperson John Mcanjana. "The Task (Tuned Assessment of Skills and Knowledge) system has become a virus in the municipalities. Staff members are used by middle and top management who abuse the system to elevate themselves into higher T-grades at the expense of ordinary workers," said Mcanjana.
 
The Bargaining Council will be visiting George on Monday 25 October where the issue of the temporary workers at George Municipality will be discussed.
 
"People are working on a temporary basis forever, and then suddenly, when the matter is referred to the Bargaining Council, they are placed on a month to month rotational basis, with the intention to get rid of these people," said Mcanjana.
 
A list of 142 municipal workers has been brought to the attention of George Municipal Manager Trevor Botha. According to Mcanjana, some of these members have been temporarily employed since 2008.
 
View a video of Samwu Regional Chairperson John Mcanjana giving a synopsis of their grievances:
 
 
ARTICLE AND VIDEO: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
07:21 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
