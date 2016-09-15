Power outage in George

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The electricity is down on the old Saasveld Road (Madiba Drive) towards NMMU (Nelson Mandela Metroplitan University).

Only the residences and the small holdings are affected by the low voltage Glenwood line.

The problem was caused by a bundle of electrical wiring that burnt.

According to George Municipality a team is currently working on the problem and it should be fixed later this afternoon.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

