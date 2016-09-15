Translate to: 

Learn about living jewels first-hand

Koi fish are known as living jewels all over the world. Photo: icolorama/Unsplash
GEORGE NEWS - Ever wanted to learn all the different names of koi varieties? Then join us and share the excitement of a koi outing on October 1 at 14:00 at Plot 359, Silver Street, Wilderness Heights.
 
Details regarding the venue can be obtained by phoning Tommy at 082-370-4588 .
 
It is a unique opportunity to actually view a koi hobbyist pond including the filtration system, and get first-hand information on the workings of the filter and learn about koi keeping.
 
On hand will be committee members with vast experience in different fields of the hobby so take this opportunity to learn more regarding the different varieties or any particular query you might have regarding koi keeping. Koi are, throughout the world, known as living jewels and so, take the time out to experience the beauty and tranquillity of these fish.
 
Koi have definitely gripped the imagination of many a South African and we of the South African Koi Society Southern Cape chapter are proud to offer this opportunity in this area. So don't miss out – experience the wonders of nature displayed in bright vivid colours.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
