Watch our firefighters in action

Come and see our local firefighters in action. Photo: Supplied.

GEORGE NEWS - A chance to see our local firefighters in action during the South African National Toughest Firefighter Alive competition presents itself this weekend at the Rosemoor stadium.

On Friday 30 September at 09:00 and Saturday same time same place watch the rigorous activities that firefighters perform every day on the job, testing both physical stamina and mental toughness.

It is a family event to which kids are also invited.

