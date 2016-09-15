Translate to: 

Establishment of Ward Committees

GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality will this week start with information sessions to educate communities on the establishment and composition of Ward Committees.
 
The Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, 1998, makes provision for the establishment of Ward Committees as a means to encourage community participation in municipal matters. A Ward Committee is an area-based committee whose boundaries coincide with the ward boundaries.
 
Ward Committees are the link between the Councillor and the community. Ward Committees raise issues about the ward to the Ward Councillor. They have a say (on behalf of the community) in decisions, planning, projects, integrated development planning, performance management and allocation of funds that Council may decide on that will affect the Ward.
 
They also play an important role in informing municipal performance management and budgeting.

• The role of a Ward Committee Member is to be an active participant in the ward committee;
• Assist the Ward Councillor to inform the community about their rights and entitlements;
• Work as a team and speak with one voice;
• Assist the Ward Councillor with grievances and complaints from the community;
• Show leadership in starting projects which will improve the lives of people in the ward;
• Compile a ward profile so that the committee knows more about the ward;
• Assist the Ward Councillor to consult with the people who have a stake in a particular issue,
And work with partners in the community to benefit the ward committee’s work;
• Be involved in community events. This is very important as it shows you care about the community and understand community issues.

Further roles of the Ward Committee Member in Communities:
• Actively participate in the affairs of the Municipality, move from passive to active citizenry;
• Report all service delivery issues to the Ward Councillor and municipality;
• To understand that their democratic right comes with responsibilities;
• Actively attend and participate in municipal public meetings e.g. IDP and Ward Councillor report back meetings etc.

The Community of George is hereby invited to attend information sessions about the establishment and composition of ward committees for George.
 
The first Information Session will take place tomorrow, 28 September and Thursday, 29 September. Tomorrow a meeting will be held at the Rosemoore Civic Centre at 18:00 and another meeting at the Docks Mission Church Hall at 18:00 in Protea Park.
 
On Thursday a meeting will be held at 18:00 at the Heather Park-Witfontein Victory Christian Centre. At the same time a meeting will be held at Blanco Community Hall for the community of Die Rus, Golden Valley, Bo-Pits and Riverlea.
 
Please note that a meeting programme will be advertised this week and can be located on www.gov.za. A number of the meetings for the rest of the wards will coincide with the programme schedule of the IDP/Budget feedback meetings.
 
For enquiries please contact Paulina Saaiman/Vuyiswa Ndzonda at 044-801 9439.
 
13:42 (GMT+2), Tue, 27 September 2016
