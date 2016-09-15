Become a GO GEORGE ticket vendor

Keith Fortuin has a small home shop at 32 John Kretzen Street in Blanco and recently registered as vendor of GO GEORGE bus tickets. According to his brother Douglas, photographed here with the well-known ticket vendor sign, the number of customers doing business at the shop has markedly increased since it became known that Keith sells bus tickets too.

GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality has extended the closing date of their invitation to community organisations, schools, businesses and home businesses – even as small as spaza shops – to apply to become vendors of GO GEORGE bus tickets.

Interested parties now have until 14 October to submit applications.

Selling GO GEORGE bus tickets gives vendors an opportunity to render a service to the community, while at the same time also bringing more feet into their businesses.

“There are two reasons for expanding the ticket sales points,” says James Robb, GO GEORGE Manager. “We want to take ticket sales into the community and make it easier for our passengers to obtain their tickets, while at the same time encouraging off-bus ticket sales. It slows down the boarding process when passengers buy their tickets from the driver on the bus, and becomes very difficult to keep to our time schedules and get passengers to their destinations on time.”

Full support and branding material is being provided to ticket vendors, and informational material explaining the operational procedures and requirements once you have become a vendor is available from info@gogeorge.org.za.

Formal application forms and Expression of Interest documents, however, are available on the municipal website ( www.george.org.za ) under “Tenders”, or at Supply Chain Management, First Floor, George Municipality, 71 York Street.

For more information on the formal application process – which has been simplified to make it easier for prospective vendors to apply – please call Henry Mitchell at 044 801 9021 or Allodene Jonas at 044 801 9021.

