Child porn case in court Friday

GEORGE NEWS - The Wilderness man (38) who was arrested in March on charges relating to child pornography will appear in the George Regional Court before magistrate MP Fourie again on Friday, 23 September.

The accused, who is out on bail, applied for legal aid on Monday 20 September and the case was postponed till tomorrow. He was arrested at a roadblock near Wilderness on 17 March after he was pulled over during for a routine check.

The man was allegedly found with drugs in his possession and asked to make a phone call. Upon using his cell phone, a police officer allegedly saw an image depicting child pornography on his phone and arrested him. Fifty graphic images were allegedly found on his phone.

Upon searching his house later that same day police recovered 11 hard drives and confiscated 42 dagga trees from a small dagga plantation in his back yard.

Reinet de Waal is the state prosecutor.

The state is still waiting for a complete analysis of the confiscated hard drives that belong to the accused.

ARTICLE: LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST



