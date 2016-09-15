Translate to: 

Child porn case in court Friday

Child porn case in court Friday
Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - The Wilderness man (38) who was arrested in March on charges relating to child pornography will appear in the George Regional Court before magistrate MP Fourie again on Friday, 23 September.
 
The accused, who is out on bail, applied for legal aid on Monday 20 September and the case was postponed till tomorrow. He was arrested at a roadblock near Wilderness on 17 March after he was pulled over during for a routine check.
 
The man was allegedly found with drugs in his possession and asked to make a phone call. Upon using his cell phone, a police officer allegedly saw an image depicting child pornography on his phone and arrested him. Fifty graphic images were allegedly found on his phone.
 
Upon searching his house later that same day police recovered 11 hard drives and confiscated 42 dagga trees from a small dagga plantation in his back yard.
 
The state is still waiting for a complete analysis of the confiscated hard drives that belong to the accused.
Reinet de Waal is the state prosecutor.
 
Click here for previous articles:

ARTICLE: LYNDALL MGADLE, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route new'
12:33 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 18%
No
George Herald 73%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
geelkanarie
I'm a 68 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 65.
HandsomeHeraldt
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up