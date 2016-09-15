Translate to: 

14 000 kilograms of rubbish cleared from N2

14 000 kilograms of rubbish cleared from N2
Workers gathered hundreds of bags of rubbish along the N2.Photo: Supplied
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) used awareness centred on the clean-up and recycling initiatives supporting National Clean-Up and Recycle Week from 12 to 18 September to highlight the work it does along with key contractors as part of its Routine Road Maintenance (RRM) operations.
 
The initiative highlights the approximate R1,2 million spent annually on rubbish clean-up programmes along verges of roads and the removal of illegally dumped waste within the road reserve. During the course of the past month approximately 14 000kg of rubbish has been picked up from 323km along the N2 from Riversdale to Crags.
 
"SANRAL’s approach to environmental management is always based on our continual commitment to enhancing eco-efficiency and eliminating environmental risks faced by incorrigible road users and members of the community dumping rubbish which SANRAL has to pick up at the expense of the taxpayers," says Kobus van der Walt, SANRAL Western Region manager.
 
"We strive to adopt the best practicable environmental management options in our operations, or to identify feasible alternatives in this case calling for greater community awareness of SANRAL’s programmes aimed at the greater George area. Together we can eliminate the negative impact rubbish has on our environment while promoting the wellbeing and empowerment of host communities" explains Van der Walt.
 
 
During the past month SANRAL cleared approximately 14 000kg of rubbish from some 323km along the N2 between Riversdale and the Crags. Photo: mountainpassessouthafrica.co.za  
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
09:58 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 19%
No
George Herald 73%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
Justlookingfornow
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 48.
OutToFindMyLuv
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 43.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up