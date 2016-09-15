14 000 kilograms of rubbish cleared from N2

Workers gathered hundreds of bags of rubbish along the N2.Photo: Supplied

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) used awareness centred on the clean-up and recycling initiatives supporting National Clean-Up and Recycle Week from 12 to 18 September to highlight the work it does along with key contractors as part of its Routine Road Maintenance (RRM) operations.

The initiative highlights the approximate R1,2 million spent annually on rubbish clean-up programmes along verges of roads and the removal of illegally dumped waste within the road reserve. During the course of the past month approximately 14 000kg of rubbish has been picked up from 323km along the N2 from Riversdale to Crags.

"SANRAL’s approach to environmental management is always based on our continual commitment to enhancing eco-efficiency and eliminating environmental risks faced by incorrigible road users and members of the community dumping rubbish which SANRAL has to pick up at the expense of the taxpayers," says Kobus van der Walt, SANRAL Western Region manager.

"We strive to adopt the best practicable environmental management options in our operations, or to identify feasible alternatives in this case calling for greater community awareness of SANRAL’s programmes aimed at the greater George area. Together we can eliminate the negative impact rubbish has on our environment while promoting the wellbeing and empowerment of host communities" explains Van der Walt.

During the past month SANRAL cleared approximately 14 000kg of rubbish from some 323km along the N2 between Riversdale and the Crags. Photo: mountainpassessouthafrica.co.za

