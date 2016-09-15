George businessman passes away

Sagathavan (Dan) Munsamy

GEORGE NEWS - Well-known George businessman Sagathavan (Dan) Munsamy passed away after a short illness on Thursday 15 September at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

"It is not only us who will miss him, but also all those who he has helped over the years and have lost a mentor. He always told you what you needed to hear even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear.

"Our Daddy, the grandchildren's 'Appa' will be dearly missed."

Armed with only a Standard 6 (Gr 8) education, Munsamy moved to George from Durban in 1970 at the age of 21 and worked as a labourer on building sites. He had to battle the authorities to get a permit as he was the only Asiatic Indian in the town, an area that was designated for Coloureds and Coloured Malays.

Against all odds he eventually opened and owned Shelton Heights nightclub, Pacarama Shop and Butchery, the Border Pub and Chalets, a smallholding in Pacaltsdorp, Palana Café, and Highway Supermarket and Bakery in Borchards as well as Busy Corner in Rosemoor. He leaves behind his wife Denise, children Mandy, Belinda, Selvan and Nolan, 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

The funeral will take place on Sunday 25 September at the family farm in Pacaltsdorp at 08:30 followed by a service at the Elim Seventh Day Adventist Church at 09:30. A memorial service will be held on the farm this evening, Thursday 22 September at 19:00.

Mandy, Dan's eldest daughter, said her father never told them how to live, but set the standard that they followed.Without a permit he could not legally stay, conduct business or own property in the Garden Route.