Man critical after bakkie & truck collide

GEORGE NEWS - A man believed to be in his late 40's was left in a critical condition following a collision on the N2 near Glentana (direction Mossel Bay) last night, Monday 19 September.

ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on scene and found that a bakkie and truck had collided.

The man was trapped in the badly damaged bakkie.

Metro Rescue used the jaws of life to extricate the man from the vehicle.

He sustained multiple injuries during the accident and was taken to hospital.

The exact cause of the incident is still unknown.

A truck collided with this bakkie on the N2.

