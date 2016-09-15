Warning of fake health inspectors

Generic image.

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - It has come to the attention of Eden District Municipality (Eden DM) that there are individuals posing as environmental health practitioners or health inspectors and demanding payment from owners of businesses for license fees, health certificates and health reports.

This is an illegal practice and the general public and business owners are hereby warned not to participate in any activities by persons that pose as above-mentioned officials without relevant identification.

All environmental health practitioners employed by Eden DM, will at all times, be in possession of an official Eden identity document, which should be presented before any inspection commences.

This identity document is in colour with the Eden DM logo displayed in front, accompanied by a colour photo of the official and his or her South African identity number.

The reverse side will quote the applicable legislation (in red) enabling the official to perform his/her duties, accompanied by a H.I. number of the official registered at the Health Professionals Council of South Africa - as well as the date of issue and the signature of the municipal manager.

No Eden DM official will demand payment in cash, cheque or any other form of payment for services rendered. Where Health Certificate fees or other fees are payable an official document with a unique reference number with Eden DM banking details will be presented. Any fees due to Eden DM should by deposited directly into the banking account of Eden DM.

All inspections undertaken by Environmental health practitioners are, with a few exceptions, captured electronically on a cellular phone and managers or persons in charge of the premises are required to sign on the screen of the phone, with an electronic pen. Inspection books are only used in rare cases where the electronic program does not make provisions for certain types of inspections.

Readers are urged to report any irregularities in this regard to SAPS or any Eden DM office in their area of jurisdiction. For any assistance with the above matter, contact:

Mr Johan Compion, manager of Municipal Health and Environmental Management: E-mail: jcompion@edendm.co.za / Tel: 044 803 1525

